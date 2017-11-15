Naachiyaar teaser: Director Bala's next, with Jyothika and GV Prakash, is a racy crime thriller

Director Bala comes up with yet another intriguing premise for his next — Naachiyaar, starring Jyothika and GV Prakash in the lead roles. From the looks of it, this seems to be an out-and-out crime thriller set in the slums and the world of cops.

Naachiyaar's teaser doesn't just come out and tell us what the film's all about. At first, we only see scenes that reveal the different shades of two characters, one played by GV Prakash, a boy from the slums, and Jyothika, a police officer. Plenty of chase sequences, torturous punishments and a murky crime make up the rest of this introduction.

GV Prakash seems to be playing the typical grey character that we've seen in other Bala films. He brings an unusual and rather psychotic edge to his role though, which gives us throwback vibes to Pithamagan and Sethu. The actor plays a troublemaker for the first time, in Naachiyaar.

Jyothika is a brash and violent cop, on the tail of a mystery, and taking up one case too many. Whether she is the good or bad cop is yet to be revealed. She dominates the screen with this bold character — and it makes for a stark difference to the lighthearted roles she essayed in Magalir Mattum and 36 Vayadhinile.

Though nothing about the plot has been released yet by the film's makers, speculation is rife that Naachiyaar traces the real life story of a murderer who was behind the deaths of nine of his family members back in the '80s. We'll have to wait and see how the antagonistic relationship between Jyothika and GV Prakash is set up.

Another striking aspect of the teaser is the intriguing background score. What is most awaited now, is Ilaiyaraaja's soundtrack for this Bala film. The duo has given several hits in the past and expectations are high for this Jyothika-starrer too.

Naachiyaar, also said to have Rockline Venkatesh in a crucial role, is set to release in 2018.