Munna Michael poster: Tiger Shroff stars in India's first action-dance movie

Eros Now, in its latest tweet on 1 June, released the first poster of the upcoming action-dance movie Munna Michael.

It is the first film of its kind, claims the production house. The film stars Tiger Shroff and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

It will be interesting to see Nawazuddin and Tiger share screen space in a dance film. For those of you who have seen Raees, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's entry in the film (he wears a Michael Jackson wig and does the pelvic moves at a costume party), this will be a full-fledged extension of sorts.

It is being produced by Vikki Rajani and directed by Sabbir Khan, who has directed Shroff earlier in his two super hits Heropanti (2014) and Baaghi (2016).

The poster shows Shroff to be a popular figure among the crowd who are cheering for him. Munna Michael is the story of Munna (Shroff), a young man from the streets who loves dancing and idolises the iconic singer-dancer Michael Jackson, reports India Today.

According to a report by Times of India, Siddiqui will be seen playing a grey character. He will reportedly be seen in a 'never-seen-before' avatar which will be a great surprise to many.

Firstpost, had previously reported about the song 'Ding Dang' from the film, which is a tapori number that Shroff shot as a special tribute to his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The film is slated to release on 21 July: