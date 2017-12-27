You are here:

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes

New York: Actress Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes.

According to a tax lien, the Mean Girls star owes US $100,710.55 in taxes from the years 2010, 2014 and 2015, reports people.com.

During that time, she had a role in the Danny Trejo action movie Machete and a cameo on an episode of 2 Broke Girls. She also appeared in the reality series Lindsay.

The actress has been living between London and Dubai.

"She's blonde and happy and she looks good," a friend said earlier this month when Lohan resurfaced here in a rare public appearance with her mother Dina.