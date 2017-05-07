Marvel Cinematic Universe 101: All you need to know about the massive movie franchise

There are movie franchises. And then, there is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the MCU movie franchise has now raked in a staggering $11 billion worldwide. This means that the Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed more than movie franchises like the James Bond series, Harry Potter films or the Star Wars franchise.

But it's not just about the big bucks. The MCU is more than that. It is about the fictional universe that is shared by some of the world's most famous superheroes based on Marvel Comics. The MCU has given us a whole new world to imagine, full of metallic suits, super-soldiers, demi-gods, assassins and some extremely sharp wit. Some of the most critically acclaimed superhero movies belong to the MCU.

This article is all about the movies which shaped the MCU, the characters which defined it and the changes the franchise went through since its birth in 2008. And as the MCU grows in the future, so shall this article.

Before we dive into the details of the films of this franchise, here is a timeline of all the MCU movies released so far:

The entire franchise is divided into three phases (for now). Each phase has a distinct set of movies and the franchise evolved as it went from one phase to another.

PHASE ONE

The first phase was all about introduction of the most important characters of the franchise till now. In its early stage, the MCU could be a bit cliched sometimes, but the first and last movies of this phase are films which will be remembered as great cinema for all times to come.

Iron Man

"I am Iron Man," said Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark before the credits rolled out for Iron Man, released in May 2008.

It was with that movie that the world was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man was the big bang for the MCU. All the main features of the Marvel Studios films, from their unique brand of humour, the post-credit scenes which we patiently wait for, the 'genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist' persona of Tony Stark, SHIELD and Samuel L Jackson as the badass Nick Fury, were introduced in this film.

Iron Man was a breath of fresh air and the beginning of the highest grossing movie franchise in the world.

The movie was about how rich industrialist Tony Stark built an armoured suit after being abducted by terrorists. Stark then ultimately uses the suit to fight evil.

Before Iron Man, "it was a rough time for Marvel characters on the big screen. But that would all change a year later with a new movie, this time direct from Marvel themselves, about a then second-tier comic book hero called Iron Man," as this article in io9 so aptly put it.

Iron Man was no longer a second-tier hero after the movie, though. The character and his portrayal by Robert Downey Jr in MCU's Phase One cannot be highlighted enough because for the rest of the phase, it was Iron Man who dominated the screen, not Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow or Hawk-Eye.

The Incredible Hulk

After Iron Man, another one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes, The Hulk, was re-introduced in The Incredible Hulk, released in June 2008. Even though Edward Norton portrayed Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in the movie and Tim Roth was quite convincing as the villain Abomination in the movie, the film generated a lukewarm response. The Incredible Hulk was the first and the last time Norton portrayed Bruce Banner. And even though The Hulk is one of the most known faces in Marvel comics, he has not had a film of his own in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk.

The film was about the origin of the giant and angry green superhero. In the movie, Bruce Banner turns into The Hulk (a green-skinned, muscular giant with a massive temper problem) every time he is under emotional stress because of a gamma ray experiment gone wrong. While Banner struggles to deal with his alter ego, he also has to stop a soldier who uses the same technology to become the Abomination.

Iron Man 2

The much-awaited Iron Man 2 was released two years later in May 2010. Even though Downey Jr's charm as Iron Man carried the film on its shoulders, the sequel was not as good as Iron Man. However, this movie introduced some of the most important characters in the MCU. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Don Cheadle's War Machine were introduced in this movie. It also had one of the better Marvel villains: Ivan Vanko played by the legendary Mickey Rourke (who also played Randy Robinson in The Wrestler).

Thor

Thor was released in May 2011 and it again introduced one of the main characters in The Avengers. Chris Hemsworth played the powerful but arrogant Asgardian, Thor, who is banished from his home and sent to live among human beings on earth to learn humility. Yes, the plot does sound childish but Thor is a very significant movie in the MCU because it introduced probably the best villain the MCU has had so far: Loki.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has a very special place in Marvel not only because of the character's naughty-bordering-on-evil demeanour but also because Loki had some extremely convincing motivation to be evil when he finds out his family's secrets in the movie. Idris Alba played Heimdall, based on the god Heimdallr of Norse mythology. His character may play an important role in the movies to come. And Odin was played by none other than Anthony Hopkins. One of the most disappointing aspects about the movie, though, was that the role played by Natalie Portman was reduced to a bit more than a damsel in distress.

Captain America: The First Avenger

It was only in July 2011 that Captain America, the long-time leader of the Avengers, was brought to the MCU. Chris Evans' Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger focused a bit too much on the superhero's boy scout image. It would not be until this movie's sequel in the second phase of the MCU that Evans' character would dominate the MCU and get himself the fame and respect that he enjoys in the Marvel comics. Sebastian Stan also played Bucky Barnes, another crucial character whose significance would rise in the second and third phase. Red Skull, the villain, was played by Hugo Weaving (famous for portraying Agent Smith in The Matrix).

Marvel's The Avengers

And it was on 4 May 2012 that all these superheroes came together on the silver screen for the first time in Marvel's The Avengers.

Apart from the grand battle sequences in the film, there is something about the beauty of the depiction of these characters coming together, fighting among themselves, resolving their disputes, and eventually forming an alliance to fight a common threat that has made The Avengers one of the best superhero movies of all time.

There could not have been a better finale to the first phase of the MCU. This movie also showed the importance of a villain in a movie as Hiddleston portrayed Loki with exactly the right balance of intensity and wit to create a character evil enough that he needed to be stopped by a team of superheroes.

Even though Downey Jr's Iron Man clearly dominated the film with his 'genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist' and 'We have a Hulk' dialogues, every other character was also given his or her due time and importance in the movie.

After the massive success of The Avengers, filmmakers sensed an opportunity and a lot of films with superheroes coming together were made and will be made.

But perhaps no group of superheroes will assemble the way the Avengers assembled in this movie.

PHASE TWO

The second phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focuses on the post-Battle of New York exploits of the Avengers, introduces more heroes, and a few very important villains.

If you say that the first phase of the MCU is the introductory phase, you could say that phase 2 gives us a more detailed look at our favourite heroes. And you know what that means – a barrage of sequels.

Iron Man 3

The first film of phase II starts off with Iron Man 3. Tony Stark is traumatized by his actions in The Avengers whereby despite all his technology and wealth at his core he is still a man and as such vulnerable. Furthermore it's the first major time we have seen Tony's greatest weakness and indeed the source of his power in action, his fear.

Iron Man 3 works well because it infuses a dose of reality into The Avengers spectacle, like taking in the consequences of the destruction the superheroes have caused, and putting it into perspective in the real world. But does nothing to cover the overall story line of The Avengers/MCU storyline.

Thor: The Dark World

Shifting to Thor: The Dark World, the film did a lot to build the overall story arc of the MCU. After the events of the first Thor film, our celestial hero returns to earth where he finds a mysterious element called the Aether that attaches itself to his lover Jane's body, and is slowly killing her. Thor returns to Asgard with Jane in search of a solution, where they are attacked by a villain called the Malekith and the Dark Elves, who were prevented from unleashing the Aether eons ago. Thor realises the only way to defeat Malekith is to enlist the help of Loki.

Though the film might be strictly average in terms of storyline, it is must watch because it introduces another supervillain Aether. You could say the film it was clearly the first step taken towards the post Phase II world and that of Avengers: The Infinity War.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

The Russo Brothers masterpiece is one of the best films in the history of the MCU. The plot follows Steve Rogers, along with Black Widow and Falcon, who uncover the secrets hidden within S.H.I.E.L.D., while also battling a dangerous new enemy, the Winter Soldier, whom Captain America knows from his past along with a shadowy organisation called 'The Hydra.'

The film works because of its villain — the Winter Solder/Bucky Barnes and the equation he shares with Captain America.

Instead of an alien super villain with motives of world domination, we are faced with an antagonist that struggles with human emotions and that's what makes this film work.

Guardians Of The Galaxy

A group of intergalactic misfits band together to stop an evil celestial being, Thanos, from taking control of the universe. Thanos wants possession of an orb known as the Infinity Stone, which is capable of destroying the world. Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) team up with a bunch of criminals to thwart Thanos's plan of possessing the infinity stone.

The out-of-the-world storyline combines with an amazing soundtrack and razor sharp dark humour makes this the MCU hit that nobody envisioned.

Though it does great as a stand-alone film, it introduces one of the major villains in the Marvel multiverse, Thanos. Thanos will play an important role in Marvel's Phase III Avengers: Infinity War story line.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Joss Whedon returned to the director's chair to helm the sequel of the hugely successful Avengers film. The superhero ensemble bands together to fight an artificial intelligence program, Ultron, who has gone rogue. The film also introduces two new Avenger recruits: Scarlet Witch, Quick Silver and the infinity vision stone bearing Vision.

James Spader voices the menacing robot with plans of world dominance, but fails to be a convincing villain.

Though the film might not have received critical acclaim, it was packed with lots of easter-eggs for Phase III of the Marvel cinematic universe: the Wakanda name-drop point to Black Panther, the Mind Gem points to Avengers: Infinity War, the wood-chopping feud between Captain America and Iron Man points to Captain America: Civil War, Thor's vision points to Thor: Ragnarok, and even Scarlet Witch's mind-bending magic is preparing us for more magic to come in Doctor Strange.

Joss Whedon walked out of Marvel after the studio failed to meet his expectations of making the film better by cutting a few scenes and making the story more believable rather than making it a visual VFX masterpiece.

Would the film look any different?

Ant-Man



Con artist Scott Lang gains the ability to shrink in the scale of an ant with the help of a futuristic suit designed by the scientist, Hank Pym. Lang must help Hank Pym and his daughter to retrieve a similar suit — before it gets into the wrong hands.

Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd was supposed to be the underdog of the MCU.

No one thought the superhero film about a man who could shrink to the size of a red minuscule being would work — but it proved all its critics wrong. Not only was it a box-office success, fans loved Paul Rudd's take on Ant-Man. He is to have famously said that he wanted to take 'the Chris Pratt approach' for his superhero role, making it obvious that his focus was on humour and not giving the audience another boy-scout, do-gooder superhero.

PHASE THREE

Marvel really started taking risks and letting go of its conventional story arcs in phase III, now that it had properly developed its characters.

There's a dose of magic from Doctor Strange, a tale about team dynamics in Captain America: Civil War and the return of the intergalactic misfits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

That's what makes this phase the best one, Marvel's experimentation means you never know what to expect onscreen. Here are the films so far:

Captain America: Civil War

Death and destruction are the results of any war: whether or not superheroes participate. After the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, this film takes a look at the internal conflicts between our Avengers. Sides are taken: Tony Stark aka Iron Man ensembles his own team of Avengers (which includes the teenage Spider-Man and Black Panter) to battle Captain America, the Falcon, The Winter Soldier and in a surprise cameo, Ant-Man.

The Russo brothers (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo) once again weave their magic on a superhero film with the right focus. Rather than having a super villain who wants to conquer the universe, the secret of the film's success lies in the dynamics of the superhero team. The villains are more believable, and heroes more human.

The film also sets up the next Black Panther film, along with heralding the joining of Spider-Man to the cast of Avengers: Infinity War in 2019.

Doctor Strange (2016)

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as an extremely unique Marvel superhero: his superpowers are a result of his abilities of concentration and knowledge of alternate dimensions; instead of a bug bite (Spider-Man), or being a homegrown experiment (Black Widow) or exposing themselves to radiation (Hulk).

Doctor Strange works because of its humour and because Benedict Cummberbatch looks like he was made for the role; but the film's conventional story line of an unwilling hero who has the responsibility of saving the world on his shoulders has been exploited time and again in other phases of the MCU. Its time to pursue a fresh story arch.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

The guardians team up again in a tale of family and belonging. Chris Pratt returns as Star Lord/Peter Quill, only this time his jokes are stale and his only goal is to locate his lost dad. His adopted family, the Guardians, tag along as he goes on a wild goose chase to look for his biological father, Ego (played by Kurt Russel.) Then, he realixes his real family is the Guardians, and Yondu, the man who raised him is his dad, not the man who gave birth to him.

The story arc of Peter and his lookout for his biological dad are more suited to a 80s Bollywood film starring Amitabh Bachchan. But nonetheless, the film works because, like the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, it sets up an important premise of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War film.

What's Next?

After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man will be making its MCU debut (previously Spider-Man was owned by Sony pictures) in his own film titled Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Other films that are lined up include Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War—Part 1 (2018), Black Panther (2018), Captain Marvel (2018) an untitled And Man and The Wasp film which will all lead upto the climax of Phase III in Avengers: Infinity War (2019) and its sequel.