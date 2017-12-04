Margot Robbie confirms a 'separate Harley Quinn spin-off' is in the works

Actor Margot Robbie, who essayed the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, has confirmed that a "totally separate", film focusing on the character, is in the works.

Following the character's debut in Suicide Squad, Robbie and director David Ayer were confirmed to be developing spin-off film Gotham City Sirens, while Crazy Stupid Love directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa were in talks to write and helm a movie about 'Harley and Joker'.

"I've been working on it for two years now. I mean, it's hard to kinda talk about it 'cause all this stuff is kinda under lock and key, but yeah, no, I've been working on a separate spin-off for Harley, thing, for a while now," Robbie told MTV News in an interview.

"There's a lot going on right now and I'm not sure I, honestly, I don't think anyone knows what's going to be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone's keen to get Harley back on screen and so everyone's working on different versions of what that could be," she added.