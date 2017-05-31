Mahesh Babu's SPYder teaser release postponed due to Dasari Narayana Rao's death

It was earlier reported that the release date of AR Murugadoss' much-awaited spy thriller SPYder has been pushed yet again from 11 August to 29 September in order to cash in on the auspicious occasion of Dushhera.

Now, Tollywood.net reports that the teaser of the film, that was scheduled to be unveiled today, has also been postponed due to the demise of veteran Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao. While the poster grabbed the eyeballs of all Mahesh Babu fans, they were eagerly waiting for the teaser that was supposed to be out on Mahesh's father and veteran actor Krishna's birthday on 31 May.

The makers can afford a delay in the release of the teaser as the film is no longer releasing on 11 August or 23 June as planned earlier.

While it will avert clashes with Salman Khan's Tubelight that releases this Eid on 25 June; Shah Rukh Khan's film with Imtiaz Ali and Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on 11 August, it is now all set to lock horns with Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 on 29 September. This development might work in Mahesh's favour since he is a much bigger star than Dhawan in south India.

SPYder is a spy thriller with Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Babu is apparently playing a bureau officer. S.J. Surya is playing the antagonist and Rakul Preet is Babu's love interest.

The film is going to be produced in both Tamil and Telugu. Written by A.R. Murugadoss, too, this is the first time that him and Babu have collaborated for a project. Composer Harris Jayaraj has provided the score for the film.