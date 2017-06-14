Lindsay Lohan, Rupert Grint reunite for season two of comedy series Sick Note

American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan, who was last seen in erotic thriller drama The Canyons, will now be seen in the second season of comedy series Sick Note, alongside Harry Potter star Rupert Grint. The first series has already been completed and will be aired this autumn, according to BBC. Nick Frost and Don Johnson will also be a part of the second series. The second series will be aired next year. The series is created by Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz.

Lohan tweeted a photo from the sets of the show.

The show is based around the story of Daniel Glass, an insurance representative and who also happens to be a habitual liar. The situation becomes messier, when he is misdiagnosed with a fatal disease and just when he notices how everyone treats him better after hearing the sad news, he decides to keep them in the dark about the misdiagnosis.

Lohan, who is known for having done iconic roles in teenage films like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, will be seen making a comeback on the small screen, after her 2014 TV stint with Lindsay.

Lohan is playing Katerina West, the daughter of Grint's boss. Johnson will be playing the boss in the series. The comedy series will be aired on Sky Atlantic.

Jon Mountague, Sky's head of comedy, confirmed that Lohan will, indeed, be coming back for the second series of the unsettling comic series. He added that the series will leave the viewers hooked on to it.