Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino to perform at 2018 Grammy Awards

Jan,05 2018 15:47 13 IST

New York: Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and Pink will perform at the 60th Grammy Awards, which will also feature Broadway musical tributes by Patti LuPone and Ben Platt in honor of the show's return to New York City.

Lady Gaga, Pink and Childish Gambino. Agencies

The Recording Academy announced on Thursday the first round of performers for the 28 January awards show, held live from Madison Square Garden.

Gambino will make his Grammy stage debut after being nominated for five awards, including album of the year and record of the year.

LuPone will reprise her 1981 Grammy performance of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," while Platt, who is nominated for his work on the musical album Dear Evan Hansen, will perform a classic from West Side Story honouring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

 

