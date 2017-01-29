Koffee with Karan season 5: Tiger, Jackie Shroff are two kinds of cool

Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff on this week's episode of Koffee with Karan were very cool, but two different kinds.

While Tiger was as cool as a cucumber — always saying the right thing, being polite and chilled out, Jackie Shroff was cool in a 90s wild-child, mischevious way.

Tiger spoke about being in the shadow of his father, a bonafide movie star, finding his own ground, being raised by the most lovely parents (we see a clip later from mom Ayesha Shroff on this matter) and being almost blinkered in his motivation to make it in the movies.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff spoke about being a large hearted Bollywood star, being a ladies man, charming women of all ages, and being unabashedly in love with Madhuri Dixit.

If Tiger was diplomatic and measured in his debut appearance on the Koffee couch, Jackie Shroff was, on his own admission, bindaas.

Co-stars and colleagues from Meenakshi Shesadri, Poonam Dillon, Juhi Chawla, Suniel Shetty and Vidhu Vinod Chopra spoke about Jackie Shroff via personal messages: all remember him as a tapori of sorts who was also the nicest man.

He apparently paid for the building of a house on a set during the shoot of 1942: A Love Story, when it went over-budget, revealed Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He also put all his money and his home up for mortagage to release wife Ayesha Shroff's film Boom.

Aside from these heart-warming anecdotes, we also see glimpses of the mausi-chi.. version of Jackie Shroff, as he clearly doesn't believe in mincing his words. There were times when Tiger was talking about his determinations, and being generally respectful of his colleages in Bollywood, when we could swear Jackie Shroff couldn't take so much diplomacy in one room.

Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff looked like mirror images of one another (in terms of good looks), but polar opposites in terms of how cool they are.

(PS: Seeing Suniel Shetty in a clip only makes us realise how the rugged, macho action stars from the 90s have aged so well)

Watch the episode here.