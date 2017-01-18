Karim Morani, producer of Chennai Express, booked by Hyderabad police for rape, blackmail

The Hyderabad police have filed a case of rape and blackmail against leading Bollywood producer Karim Morani.

News of the charges against Morani were reported by ANI.

Hyderabad: Police register a rape case against Film Producer Karim Morani — ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017

Not too many details about the case have been released by the police at this time.

Morani is the producer of films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. He is also the owner of Cineyug, an events and production company.

His daughter Zoa Morani had made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Always Kabhi Kabhi.

In 2011, Morani had come under the authorities' scanner for his involvement in the 2G spectrum scam.

At the time, Firstpost had published a report on just who Morani was:

Bollywood’s filmi galas, weddings and stage shows are incomplete without the Morani brothers – Aly, Karim and Mohammad – the super trio of show business. Amir Morani, the eldest brother, after whom their business, Amir Fireworks was named in 1937, has retired and is no longer a partner in the troubled Cineyug Films launched in 1997.

Cineyug Films landed in rough waters when the CBI uncovered its links with Swan Telecom and Dynamix Realty, both involved in the 2G spectrum allocation scam. The CBI, in its second charge sheet alleged that the promoters of these companies, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka, used Cineyug Films to funnel funds worth Rs 200 crore into the DMK-managed Kalaignar TV. Its founder Karim Morani was the one who facilitated the transfer.

The Morani brothers have seen tremendous rise. Aly, Karim and Mohammad worked their way into the glamour industry by turning Cineyug into an indispensable force in Bollywood. Bunty Soorma was the fourth partner in Cineyug but after his death in March 2002, the Morani brothers maintained their partnership by bringing his wife, Neelam, on board. Despite the flamboyance their work requires, the brothers are quite understated outside the professional realm.

Cineyug manages, scripts, directs and coordinates ad films, live concerts and stage shows in India and abroad.