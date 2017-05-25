Kaala poster released; Rajinikanth channels Kabali-esque don in Pa Ranjith film

The don with the golden heart, saviour of the common folk, and culprit only in the eyes of the cops — this is a character Superstar Rajinikanth has played with elan. From Thalapathi to Baashha and most recently, Kabali...

Now, he's reprising that part again for his newest film, Kaala.

Kaala has been in the news because it brings together the hit Kabali team of director Pa Ranjith with superstar Rajinikanth. The film is being produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush, and his company Wunderbar Productions.

In the weeks after the project was announced, there was some controversy in store for the makers, when the foster son of the deceased underworld don Haji Mastan sent a letter to the Kaala team, over speculation that Rajinikanth's character in the film was based on Mastan.

Dhanush, however, asserted that this was not the case.

The posters of Kaala have now been released, and Twitterati certainly seem to have given these their seal of approval.

Here they are; tell us your thoughts in the comments section below: