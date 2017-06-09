Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif come together to promote song 'Galti Se Mistake'

After a saga of media attention and social media buzz, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have finally come together to promote the second song of Jagga Jasoos, titled 'Galti Se Mistake'. They had a whole question and answer session before the song was released.

A quick scan through the UTV Motion Pictures twitter page, and you'll be able to tell that the duo seemed composed, natural and even pulled each other's legs. Ranbir claimed he has made this film, Jagga Jasoos only for Katrina, and so she could get a hit. Katrina claimed that she kept keeping an eye on the team's whereabouts through the shoot because she was so desperate to be a part of the film.

When they were asked if there was going to be a hassle in promoting the film, given their personal lives, Ranbir said that everyone has worked really hard on the film, and nothing will come in the way of them giving it their best shot.

The song 'Galti Se Mistake' is a catchy one, which chronicles Ranbir's stint in school. If you've seen the Jagga Jasoos trailer, there is a major portion of the film where Ranbir plays a school-going boy. Ranbir, as per usual, is fantastic with his deadpan expressions, and stiff-but-comfortable body language (it goes with his character). He's also an underrated dancer (remember Badtameez Dil?) and you can see his effortless moves in this song.

The vibe of the song has a big stamp of Anurag Basu. He has framed Ranbir and Katrina in very similar strokes to his last film Barfi!. Although, there's not much of Katrina in this song; it's completely owned by Ranbir.

Jagga Jasoos is touted to be a children's film, and so far, with the first song, Ulla Ka Patha and, now, Galti Se Mistake, it's all coming together. While a couple of months ago, the fate of the film was quite uncertain, we're eagerly waiting for 14 July.

Watch the song here: