IIFA 2017: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neerja lead nominations; Rustom, Dangal snubbed

The nomination list of the IIFA Awards 2017 has been announced. While some entries are predictable, there are some whose absence might be a topic of great speculation.
Major snubs include Manoj Bajpayee, who was left out of the nomination list eventhough he enthralled us with his film Aligarh. This year's National Award winner Akshay Kumar, for the film Rustom, too has been ousted from the nomination list.
Aamir Khan and his film Dangal, too do not even have a single nomination this year. DNA, in one of its earlier reports about Dangal said, "...the film has also been applauded by all and sundry. But what's shocking is despite the stellar performances, the film has not found any place at award functions."
As reported byNDTV, the makers of the wrestling drama, reportedly didn't submit the film for consideration when the voting for final nominees began a month ago.
The award ceremony is slated to be held in New York from 13 July to 16 July 2017. Below is the list of nominations:
Best Picture
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
MS Dhoni
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab
Best Story
Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Shakun Batra - Kapoor & Sons
Saiwyn Quadras - Neerja
Ritesh Shah, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar - Pink
Best Performance in a Leading Role - Male
Shahid Kapoor - Udta Punjab
Ranbir Kapoor - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shah Rukh Khan - Fan
Sushant Singh Rajput - MS Dhoni
Amitabh Bachchan - Pink
Salman Khan - Sultan
Best Performance in a Leading Role - Female
Anushka Sharma - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Alia Bhatt - Dear Zindagi
Sonam Kapoor - Neerja
Alia Bhatt - Udta Punjab
Tapsee Pannu - Pink
Best Director
Karan Johar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Neeraj Pandey - MS Dhoni
Ram Madhvani - Neerja
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury - Pink
Ali Abbas Zafar - Sultan
Abhishek Chaubey - Udta Punjab
Best Performance in a Supporting Role - Male
Rajat Kapoor - Kapoor and Sons
Rajkumar Rao - Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor and Sons
Anupam Kher - MS Dhoni
Amitabh Bachchan - Wazir
Best Performance in a Supporting Role - Female
Shabana Azmi - Neerja
Andrea Tariang - Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah - Kapoor and Sons
Disha Patani - MS Dhoni
Richa Chadha - Sarbjit
Best Performance in a Negative Role
Neil Nitin Mukesh - Wazir
Shah Rukh Khan - Fan
Jim Sarbh - Neerja
Best Performance in a Comic Role
Varun Dhawan - Dishoom
Jimmy Shergill - Happy Bhag Jayegi
Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor and Sons
Best Playback Singer - Female
Kanika Kapoor - 'Da Da Dasse', Udta Punjab
Neha Bhasin - 'Jag Ghoomeya', Sultan
Tulsi Kumar - 'Soch Na Sake', Airlift
Best Playback Singer - Male
Arijit Singh - 'Channa Mereya', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Amit Mishra - 'Bulleya', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Diljit Dosanjh - 'Ikk Kudi (Reprise)', Udta Punjab
Armaan Malik - 'Besabriyaan', MS Dhoni
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya - 'Channa Mereya', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Gulzar - 'Aave Re Hitchki', Mirzya
Tanveer Ghazi - 'Tu Chal', Pink
