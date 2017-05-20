IIFA 2017: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neerja lead nominations; Rustom, Dangal snubbed

The nomination list of the IIFA Awards 2017 has been announced. While some entries are predictable, there are some whose absence might be a topic of great speculation.

Major snubs include Manoj Bajpayee, who was left out of the nomination list eventhough he enthralled us with his film Aligarh. This year's National Award winner Akshay Kumar, for the film Rustom, too has been ousted from the nomination list.

Aamir Khan and his film Dangal, too do not even have a single nomination this year. DNA, in one of its earlier reports about Dangal said, "...the film has also been applauded by all and sundry. But what's shocking is despite the stellar performances, the film has not found any place at award functions."

As reported byNDTV, the makers of the wrestling drama, reportedly didn't submit the film for consideration when the voting for final nominees began a month ago.

The award ceremony is slated to be held in New York from 13 July to 16 July 2017. Below is the list of nominations:

Best Picture

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

MS Dhoni

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Udta Punjab

Best Story

Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Shakun Batra - Kapoor & Sons

Saiwyn Quadras - Neerja

Ritesh Shah, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar - Pink

Best Performance in a Leading Role - Male

Shahid Kapoor - Udta Punjab

Ranbir Kapoor - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan - Fan

Sushant Singh Rajput - MS Dhoni

Amitabh Bachchan - Pink

Salman Khan - Sultan

Best Performance in a Leading Role - Female

Anushka Sharma - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Alia Bhatt - Dear Zindagi

Sonam Kapoor - Neerja

Alia Bhatt - Udta Punjab

Tapsee Pannu - Pink

Best Director

Karan Johar - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Neeraj Pandey - MS Dhoni

Ram Madhvani - Neerja

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury - Pink

Ali Abbas Zafar - Sultan

Abhishek Chaubey - Udta Punjab

Best Performance in a Supporting Role - Male

Rajat Kapoor - Kapoor and Sons

Rajkumar Rao - Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor and Sons

Anupam Kher - MS Dhoni

Amitabh Bachchan - Wazir

Best Performance in a Supporting Role - Female

Shabana Azmi - Neerja

Andrea Tariang - Pink

Ratna Pathak Shah - Kapoor and Sons

Disha Patani - MS Dhoni

Richa Chadha - Sarbjit

Best Performance in a Negative Role

Neil Nitin Mukesh - Wazir

Shah Rukh Khan - Fan

Jim Sarbh - Neerja

Best Performance in a Comic Role

Varun Dhawan - Dishoom

Jimmy Shergill - Happy Bhag Jayegi

Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor and Sons

Best Playback Singer - Female

Kanika Kapoor - 'Da Da Dasse', Udta Punjab

Neha Bhasin - 'Jag Ghoomeya', Sultan

Tulsi Kumar - 'Soch Na Sake', Airlift

Best Playback Singer - Male

Arijit Singh - 'Channa Mereya', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Amit Mishra - 'Bulleya', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Diljit Dosanjh - 'Ikk Kudi (Reprise)', Udta Punjab

Armaan Malik - 'Besabriyaan', MS Dhoni

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya - 'Channa Mereya', Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Gulzar - 'Aave Re Hitchki', Mirzya

Tanveer Ghazi - 'Tu Chal', Pink