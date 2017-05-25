Game of Thrones season 7 much more 'fast paced than previous installments': Kit Harington

London: Actor Kit Harington says the seventh season of the hit fantasy drama series Game of Thrones will be more fast-paced than the previous seasons.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays a fan-favourite character Jon Snow on the HBO series, says the upcoming installent will be very different, reported FemaleFirst.

"This season is really different than any other season because it's accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you're used to seeing on (Game of) Thrones...

"It's so different than what everybody is used to. It's quite exciting," says Harington.

The new season is set to air on 16 July.