Farhan Akhtar to cast Shraddha Kapoor in next production opposite Akshay Kumar?

Farhan Akhtar, who is producing a patriotic sports period filmGold with Akshay Kumar in lead, has recommended Shraddha Kapoor for the female lead role. Akhtar has worked with Kapoor in Rock On!! 2 and is keen to cast her in his next production according to Deccan Chronicle.

The same report says that Akhtar has been pushing forward Kapoor's name for the film to give her career a boost. Although Akshay Kumar has been finalised to play the lead, the female lead has not been finalised yet.

If things work out in favour of Kapoor, it will be her first film with Kumar. Kumar had earlier tweeted the film's poster.

Set in 1948, the historic story of India's first Olympic medal as a free nation, #GOLD coming to you on 15th August, 2018! pic.twitter.com/KPAExjtmYz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2016

The film is set in 1948 and tells the story of independent India's first gold medal at the Olympics in the same year. The Indian hockey team had defeated the British hockey team to bring home the gold.

According to the same report, the film is a biopic on India's renowned hockey player, Balbir Singh, who scored the first two goals in the 1948 match against Britain. The film will be directed by Reema Kagti and jointly produced by Ritesh Sidwani and Akhtar.

Given that the film is patriotic and is based in a time when there was a strong nationalist sentiment in general public, it will be released on 15 August 2018.