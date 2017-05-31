Farhan Akhtar to cast Shraddha Kapoor in next production opposite Akshay Kumar?

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 31 2017 19:09:28 IST

Farhan Akhtar, who is producing a patriotic sports period filmGold with Akshay Kumar in lead, has recommended Shraddha Kapoor for the female lead role. Akhtar has worked with Kapoor in Rock On!! 2 and is keen to cast her in his next production according to Deccan Chronicle. 

Indian Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar (L) and Shraddha Kapoor attend a promotional event in Mumbai on December 10, 2016. / AFP / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor. Image from Getty Images.

The same report says that Akhtar has been pushing  forward Kapoor's name for the film to give her career a boost. Although Akshay Kumar has been finalised to play the lead, the female lead has not been finalised yet.

If things work out in favour of Kapoor, it will be her first film with Kumar. Kumar had earlier tweeted the film's poster.

 

 

The film is set in 1948 and tells the story of independent India's first gold medal at the Olympics in the same year. The Indian hockey team had defeated the British hockey team to bring home the gold.

According to the same report, the film is a biopic on India's renowned hockey player, Balbir Singh, who scored the first two goals in the 1948 match against Britain. The film will be directed by Reema Kagti and jointly produced by Ritesh Sidwani and Akhtar.

Given that the film is patriotic and is based in a time when there was a strong nationalist sentiment in general public, it will be released on 15 August 2018.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 06:41 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 07:09 pm

