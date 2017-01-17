Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: Gautham Menon and Vikram's espionage drama offers thrilling ride

Ever since news broke that filmmaker Gautham Menon was teaming up with Chiyaan Vikram for a slick action thriller, excitement among fans has been building up. And they were rewarded when producers Escape Artists and Ondraga Entertainment released a two-minute teaser for the espionage drama, titled Dhruva Natchathiram, on Pongal, 14 January.

Over the weekend, the crisply cut teaser went viral, receiving over 2 million hits.

Briefly, the Dhruva Natchathiram teaser establishes that John (Vikram) is a secret agent currently based out of New York. His superior, who goes only by the moniker Mr K, has been held hostage in Delhi — in a bid to lure John to blow his cover, so the bad guys can destroy him. The stage is set for a 48-hour high-octane operation in which time John must save K.

The teaser is electrifying and carries the Gautham Menon stamp. After all, Menon is the master of thrillers where the hero is a cop, law enforcement agency chief or an undercover agent, who needs to grapple with a powerful villain. He’s used the formula successfully in films like Suriya’s Kaakha Kaakha, Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Ajith’s Yennai Arindhaal.

Dhruva Natchathiram is Gautham’s dream project and was announced with Suriya in the lead role a few years ago. But later it got shelved after a public spat between the hero and the director over various issues. About six months ago, he revived the project with Vikram, who played a RAW agent and a menacing villain in Anand Shankar’s Iru Mugan, one of 2016’s big hits.

The collaboration between Vikram and Menon is apt, as they complement each other and excel in the thriller genre. Malayalam actress Anu Emanuel has been roped in to play an important role in the film, for which the shooting has already started. The heroine and the rest of the cast are yet to be announced. Normally, Gautham writes and rewrites his script as the shoot progresses and always shoots important scenes with the hero first.

The film’s cameraman is Jomon T John who has done impressive work in Malayalam cinema like Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie and Jacobinte Swargarajyam. The big news is that Gautham Menon is teaming up again with his favourite music director — Harris Jayaraj.

Currently, Menon is completing post-production on his Dhanush project Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which will release soon. The producers of Dhruva Natchathiram say it will be a big budget action entertainer and have announced an August release — probably for the Independence Day weekend.

Watch the teaser here: