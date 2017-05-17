Dhanush's Hollywood debut film goes on floors; Tamil star starts shooting in Mumbai

Tamil star Dhanush has started shooting for his Hollywood debut film titled The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott.

Hindustan Times reports that the first schedule kicked off in Mumbai and the film will be majorly shot in four cities - India, Brussels, Paris and Rome. It will explore the journey of a fakir who tricks people into believing that he has special powers. Dhanush will play the role of that fakir named Ajatashatru Oghash Rathod.

The film is based on French writer Romain Puertolas' 2014 bestselling novel of the same name which was translated in over 35 languages. The Indian Express reports that initially, French filmmaker Marjane Satrapi was approached to helm the film but was eventually replaced by Scott in the course of a year since the film was announced in early 2016.

The same report quotes Scott as saying, "“What’s great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India, he’s a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer, he has a very unique way of dancing and moving, he’s just very charming."

The film also stars Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty, Seema Biswas, Laurent Lafitte, Abel Jafri and Uma Tharman.

Dhanush's projects back home include his sister-in-law Soundarya Rajinikanth's entertainer VIP 2 in which he has shared the screen space with Hindi film actor Kajol for the first time. He has recently wrapped up the shooting of Vetrimaaran's gangster trilogy Vada Chennai which will hit the theatres this year as well.

He will also be seen in Gautham's romantic thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thotta. He is likely to begin shooting for Balaji Mohan's gangster comedy Maari 2 this August. On the production front, he will produce his Pa Ranjith's next directorial starring his father-in-law Rajinkanth.