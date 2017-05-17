Dangal dethrones Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 from the top of Chinese box office

Beijing: Indian movie Dangal rocketed to top spot in China with box office sales of 330 million yuan ($ 48 million) in the week ending 14 May.

The film has earned more than 487 million yuan since its release on 5 May, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie in China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disney and Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 landed in the second place, taking in 213 million yuan. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword took third place, earning 36 million yuan.

In the fourth place was Hong Kong crime movie Shock Wave, generating 28 million yuan. Rounding out the top five was domestic action film Dealer Healer, which grossed 28 million yuan.