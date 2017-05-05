Comrade in America - CIA review round-up: Dulquer Salmaan puts on a mature performance

Comrade In America - CIA, the much awaited film from Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Neerad team, is all set for a grand release on 5 May.

Since Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most popular faces in Mollywood, expectations on the film are riding high. Comrade In America stars Dulquer Salmaan as the protagonist Aji Mathew, a Pala-based young man, who is a strong follower of communist ideologies.

He meets an NRI girl Sara, played by Karthika Murali, in his college, they fall in love regardless of their upbringing. But after some unforeseen events, Sara migrates to the US. The film chronicles Aji Mathew's journey to the USA in search of love.

Since Dulquer Salmaan has had a golden run at the box office in the past with films like Jomonte Suviseshangal, Charlie and 100 Days Of Love in the past, will he repeat his magic this time around?

CIA has released across the Kerela in 190 screens, which is all-time third biggest release for a Malayalam film after Pulimurugan (214 screens) and The Great Father (202 screens).

Pressks says, "Dulquer puts on a mature performance, the intro scenes are power-packed and oozes charm. His impish charm also adds to the street smart characterisation. Siddhique as his Congress member dad, Soubin and Dileesh Pothen as comrades also bring in the comic elements in the film."

Times of India says, "The 134-minute long film starts off as a politically-charged movie taking cues from recent events but quickly develops into a coming-of-age tale of its protagonist Aji Mathew (Dulquer Salmaan). Aji is a socially responsible youth, a communist, who goes the whole nine yards - be it digging graves for the social outcast or taking on rowdy bus drivers for harassing college youth. Weaved in is a love story between Aji and Sarah (Karthika Murali) that also serves as a major plot point.

