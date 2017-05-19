Cannes 2017: Sanghamitra poster featuring Shruti Haasan as warrior unveiled at film festival

Cannes: The first look poster of Shruti Haasan, Jayam Ravi and Arya starrer upcoming trilingual historic drama Sanghamitra was launched here on Thursday at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The poster features Shruti Haasan riding a horse with a sword in her hand. To be directed by Sundar C, the film will feature Shruti in the role of a fierce warrior.

In preparation for her role, Shruti has been training in sword fighting in London over the last few weeks. "I was so glad to have this opportunity to learn a new physical art form. After having martial arts as part of my life early on, sword fighting was a whole new experience which was physically and mentally engaging and exhilarating," Shruti had said in a statement.

Tipped to be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on a budget of Rs 150 crore, Sanghamitra will be based in the 8th century AD. The project will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Studios and it will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Rahman is currently with the team of Sanghamitra at the festival, marking his Cannes debut. The 70th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival kicked-off on Wednesday.