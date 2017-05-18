Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone wins red carpet in sheer Marchesa outfit

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 18 2017 00:42:59 IST

Deepika Padukone walked the red carper for the Cannes Film Festival 2017 on May 17. She wore a sheer purple Marchesa outfit, and paired it with De Grisogono jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

She was seen hanging out with the likes of Susan Sarandon and Julianne Moore.

This is not Deepika's first Cannes outing — she had previously walked the red carpet in 2010, in a Rohit Bal sari that had as many supporters as detractors.

This time, however, she is attending the fest as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, along with Sonam and Aishwarya. While Deepika will walk the red carpet on 17-18 May, Aishwarya is scheduled to make her appearance on 19-20 May, followed by Sonam Kapoor over 21-22 May.

Deepika's red carpet outfit came after two day looks. Her first look was a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz. A change of wardrobe later, Deepika was spotted in a beige satin edress from the studios of Galvan London.

Published Date: May 18, 2017 12:33 am | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 12:42 am

