Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone wins red carpet in sheer Marchesa outfit

Deepika Padukone walked the red carper for the Cannes Film Festival 2017 on May 17. She wore a sheer purple Marchesa outfit, and paired it with De Grisogono jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Deepika's Makeup Decoded: Tint caresse Plum Blossom, True Match Lumi Powder Highlighter in gold, La Palette Nude in beige #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/JdFkGIkuWX — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

She was seen hanging out with the likes of Susan Sarandon and Julianne Moore.

This is not Deepika's first Cannes outing — she had previously walked the red carpet in 2010, in a Rohit Bal sari that had as many supporters as detractors.

This time, however, she is attending the fest as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, along with Sonam and Aishwarya. While Deepika will walk the red carpet on 17-18 May, Aishwarya is scheduled to make her appearance on 19-20 May, followed by Sonam Kapoor over 21-22 May.

Deepika's red carpet outfit came after two day looks. Her first look was a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz. A change of wardrobe later, Deepika was spotted in a beige satin edress from the studios of Galvan London.

taking it all in... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2017 at 5:55am PDT