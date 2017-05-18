Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone wins red carpet in sheer Marchesa outfit

Deepika Padukone walked the red carper for the Cannes Film Festival 2017 on May 17. She wore a sheer purple Marchesa outfit, and paired it with De Grisogono jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
Deepika's Makeup Decoded: Tint caresse Plum Blossom, True Match Lumi Powder Highlighter in gold, La Palette Nude in beige #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/JdFkGIkuWX
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Describe @deepikapadukone's #LifeAtCannes in a word! pic.twitter.com/PjAXnanvHv — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Red carpet game: ON! #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/TI9leh06cv
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Winning in Wine - @deepikapadukone in a @MarchesaFashion gown. #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/KdGy9k5o0N — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
She was seen hanging out with the likes of Susan Sarandon and Julianne Moore.
Sharing a hearty laugh, while captivating hearts! #Lorealistas#DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/dLFENdPxEu
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
The ethereal enchantress! Make way for our #Lorealista, people! #DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/eZU16bT62o — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
This is not Deepika's first Cannes outing — she had previously walked the red carpet in 2010, in a Rohit Bal sari that had as many supporters as detractors.
This time, however, she is attending the fest as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, along with Sonam and Aishwarya. While Deepika will walk the red carpet on 17-18 May, Aishwarya is scheduled to make her appearance on 19-20 May, followed by Sonam Kapoor over 21-22 May.
Deepika's red carpet outfit came after two day looks. Her first look was a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz. A change of wardrobe later, Deepika was spotted in a beige satin edress from the studios of Galvan London.
#Repost @elizabethsaltzman (@get_repost) ・・・ My favourite emoji @deepikapadukone 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Published Date: May 18, 2017 12:33 am | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 12:42 am