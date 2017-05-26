Box-office Baahubali Prabhas' next Saaho to be shot in Mumbai?

Ever since SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films have released, Telugu actor Prabhas' career has taken an astronomical upwards leap. After ruling the box-office across the globe with his films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas is all set to start work for his next venture Saaho.

According to a report by DNA, the film's plot unfolds in Mumbai. As per the film's schedule, a minor part will be shot in June-July in Mumbai. Apparently, the director of the film, Sujeeth wants to shoot the action scenes on Mumbai roads during the monsoons.

There was a lot of speculation around who would be the female star opposite Prabhas in the film.

Reportedly, many Bollywood A-listers were trying their best to grab the role, but Prabhas has insisted that the actress be one from Telugu film industry as he feels he owes it to the industry and hence would act with a local actress, adds the report in DNA.

Saaho is supposed to be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is scheduled to be wrapped up by year end.

Saaho will be produced by IV Creations and directed by Sujeeth. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Bollywood's ultimate musical trio, are reported to have been signed to do the music while the lyrics are to be penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Madhie has been signed in as the director of photography and Sabu Cyril as the production designer.