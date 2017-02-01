'System Hil Gaya' is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan's challenge to Taher Shah

In the previous versions of his MSG: Messenger of God movies (there's been MSG, MSG 2 and the third ditched the numerical numbering and went with MSG: The Warrior Lionheart instead), he has battled — in escalating order — social evils, 'savages', and aliens.

Having made short shrift of these enemies, Sant Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan has now turned his attention to Pakistan, in his fourth cinematic venture — Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab: MSG Lion Heart 2.

In case you missed it, here's the trailer review Firstpost published when it released:

Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab - MSG Lionheart - 2 trailer: Gurmeet Ram Rahim pretends to be patriotic

With a plot that's based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes across the border, one might expect that its leading man (and director, producer, writer, costume designer, stunt coordinator, music composer and any other on-set or off designation that possibly exists) would be, well, busy taking on some serious targets.

Instead, the one target we do see Ram Rahim Singh ji taking on, is — Taher Shah.

Not content with demonstrating his military superiority over the Napak, Ram Rahim Singh ji wishes to demonstrate his cultural (pop culture, we mean) superiority as well.

And he does this by mounting a lavish singing-dancing number that would make Shah squirm in embarrassment.

This little dance number (cough, one-upmanship jig, cough) is called 'System Hil Gaya', and features apart from Ram Rahim Singh ji — one dancing diva, several back-up dancers, up to four costume changes, a hair do that would make a certain Indian music director go green with envy (and at least one US President), an oyster throne, a shiny crescent moon, giant flowers, a fake waterfall, furry boots, and enough thumping beats to make it the instant favourite of every autorickshaw driver this side of Borivali.

It's almost as though its star, in his mind, issued a challenge to Shah when putting together this song — "Trying to put me in the shade with 'Eye To Eye', 'Angel' and that shayari-you-recited-while-stroking-a-cat, are you? Well, think again."

With the gauntlet so thrown, MSG the Messenger of God, the Warrior Lion Heart, throws himself into 'System Hil Gaya' with abandon.

There's little we can say after watching the song in its entirety, twice — for research purposes, you know — except, system hil gaya.

Watch 'System Hil Gaya' here: