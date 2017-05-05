Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Tuesdays and Fridays?

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is fond of repeating his actors. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, he has cast all of them in more than two of his films.

Bollywood Hungama reports that the next actor to join the list is Shahid Kapoor whom Bhansali is directing in his period drama Padmavati which is slated to release on 17 November. Bhansali seems to be impressed with Kapoor and has cast him in his next Tuesdays and Fridays, which will be a lighthearted romantic comedy, a departure from his grand dramas like Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

The switch in genre will always be a blessing in disguise for Kapoor who has done two taxing films, Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon and Padmavati, this year. He would now return to a genre that he is not only familiar with but also responsible for his growth in the Hindi film industry.

He started his career as the proverbial 'chocolate boy' with Ken Ghosh's 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Since then, he has mastered that genre with films like Anant Mahadevan's 2004 film Dil Maange More, Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met and most recently, Vikas Bahl's 2015 film Shaandaar.

India.com reports that Bhansali has cast Kiara Advani opposite Kapoor in Tuesdays and Fridays. Advani has reportedly signed a three film deal with SLB Films which has made her the most recent actor to join the filmmaker's list of repeats. She will collaborate with both Bhansali and Kapoor for the first time.

While she made her debut three years ago in Kabir Sadanand's film Fugly, she was noticed the most for Neeraj Pandey's sports biopic from last year, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.