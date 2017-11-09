Sara Ali Khan's second film may be backed by Anushka Sharma's production house

Sara Ali Khan, one of the most sought-after celebrity kids, is all set for the release of her debut Kedarnath alongside versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput. If the latest reports are to be believed, she has already accepted an offer for her second venture, even before the release of Abhishek Kapoor's film.

Interestingly, Sara’s second project will be produced by Anushka Sharma's banner. It is said that she managed to get this project ahead of some well-known Bollywood actresses, who were also being considered for the film. In her second film too, she is expected to play the lead role.

This means that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter will become the first female actor to be signed by Anushka's production house, which has only made films with the Phillauri actress in the lead role so far.

“The project will be a social drama. When Anushka, Karnesh, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor (KriArj) were scouting for a female lead, they zeroed in on Sara. Prernaa and Arjun have worked with her in Kedarnath as producers and they like her dedication. When they narrated the script to Sara, she loved it”, a source told Mid-Day.

Rumours suggest that Kedarnath director Abhishek urged Sara not to sign her next project before his film was complete. The source further revealed, “But Sara didn’t agree to that. Kedarnath’s release has been delayed due to the winter in North India, pushing release to end of next year. Sara didn’t wish to wait that long.”

Kedarnath will hit the screens in December next year.