Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Filmmaker Tigamanshu Dhulia has had a successful run with his Gangster franchise, and it would be obvious that he would come out with the third installment, which has been revealed will now star Sanjay Dutt and will go on floors this August.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Dutt has been signed to play the gangster in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Since the talented likes of Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan played the gangster in the first two installments of the critically acclaimed franchise, Dutt seems to be an apt torchbearer.

The same report states that the producer Rahul Mittra, Dhulia and writer Sanjay Chauhan met at the Mittra's office to lock in the script and finalise all the details. Dutt was then confirmed to play the gangster in the third part.

"He (Dutt) will look, talk and behave like a true royal. His costumes and appearance will be majestic. The world the films are set in will remain the same but Sanjay will be the central character this time. We are adding several new characters and some of them are big names," says Mittra, as per the same report.

Dutt has essayed the 'bad guy' in multiple films in the past, such as Subhash Ghai's 1993 film Khalnayak, Sanjay Gupta's 2002 film Kaante, Karan Malhotra's 2012 revenge saga Agneepath and Ashwini Dhir's 2012 comedy Son Of Sardaar.

The third part will also star Jimmy Shergil and Mahie Gill who will reprise their roles from the first two installments. As Mittal revealed, there will be many more additions to the star cast but there is no word out on who they will be.

The Indian Express reports that Dhulia is currently working on directing the biopic of cricketer Baloo Palwankar. Titled Baloo, the sports drama will explore the life of Palwankar who was the first Dalit cricketer to make a significant impact.