Salman Khan's Kick 2 to release on Christmas 2019? Sajid Nadiadwala begins prep

As fans of Salman Khan await his next release, Kabir Khan's period drama Tubelight which is slated to hit the theatres this Eid on 23 June, they also have their eyes set on Christmas. While the December weekend was traditionally reserved for Aamir Khan films, Salman is entering into that territory this year.

Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman opposite Katrina Kaif, is slated to release this Christmas. While the next Christmas is reserved for Shah Rukh Khan's film with Anand L Rai, Salman will return to the box office on Christmas 2019 with the sequel of his 2014 blockbuster, Sajid Nadiadwala's action comedy Kick.

Ahmedabad Mirror reports that Nadiadwala has been working on the script of the sequel to his directorial debut for quite some time now and that he plans to approach Salman for a narration next month since the superstar is currently busy promoting Tubelight prior to its release.

There is no confirmation on whether Salman's co-stars from the first part, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda, will reprise their roles of Devi Lal Singh's girlfriend and the cop respectively. But the same report states that an international action star will be roped in to perform daredevil stunts alongside Salman in the sequel.

Kick 2 will go on floors in early 2019 after Salman wraps up Tiger Zinda Hai and Remo D'Souza's musical Dancer Dad.