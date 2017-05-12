Salman Khan to launch brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Sara Ali Khan in a film together?

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan will not launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as Sohail Khan said that Sharma is already getting a lot of film offers. Now, reports suggest that Salman has indeed decided to give Sharma his long-awaited break, opposite Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Salman has approached Sara to play the role opposite Sharma in a love story under his production banner Salman Khan Films. There is no word of confirmation on whether she has signed the film or not. DNA reports that the film is expected to go on floors this November.

Both Sharma and Sara have been in the limelight for their speculated Bollywood debuts. While Sharma is getting several offers, Sara is also looking for an ideal launch platform. Initially, she was speculated to make her debut with Punit Malhotra's romantic comedy Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

After that did not materialise, she was rumoured to make her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan but even that rumour faded away. The most recent speculation was that she was to be cast in Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama Thugs of Hindostanopposite Aamir Khan. But a statement by the production house Yash Raj Films confirms that only Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif have been added to the star cast.

The report by Mumbai Mirror states that Johar was also planning to co-produce Sara and Sharma's debut film along with Salman but that is not happening. It might happen that Johar, who possesses the most formidable talent launching machinery in the Hindi film industry, may end up not launching Sara at all.