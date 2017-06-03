Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic fetches record price, will release on 30 March 2018

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt's biopic has been in news for a long time now and was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2017. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this untitled project will throw light on the life of Bollywood's Munna Bhai.

According to a Deccan Chroniclereport, the makers of the film have pushed the date of release to 30 March 2018.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on 2 June and posted:

#BreakingNews: Sanjay Dutt biopic to release on 30 March 2018... Rajkumar Hirani directs... Stars Ranbir Kapoor... NOTE: Not titled yet. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2017

As per the newspaper, the makers didn't want its release to clash with Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai which is slated to release this year during Christmas. Since the Dutt biopic is one of the most awaited films, the makers didn't want to wane that eagerness and excitement to another film, that too Salman's. They want to release it at a time when it grabs the most attention.

There are no official statements that have come from the makers of the film. However, the only official data available is that from Taran Adarsh's tweets on 2 June. DNA, in one of its reports, states that Fox Star Studios has inked a three-film deal with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani over their next releases. The Dutt biopic is reportedly the first venture out of that collaboration.

#BreakingNews: Fox Star Studios inks a 3-film deal with Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra over their next ventures... contd. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2017

Fox-VVC-Rajkumar Hirani collaboration commences with Sanjay Dutt's biopic, followed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next directorial venture. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2017

Now, the latest buzz is that this film has fetched a record Rs 180 crore from Fox Star Studios. DNA reports that this is the highest price in recent memory and that the profits will be shared by Hirani and Fox Star Studios in 85:15 ratio.

Hirani's last film, the 2014 science fiction satire PK, fetched Rs 110 crore in the market including the satellite rights, as per the same report. However, trade analysts attribute that to the appeal of the lead actor Aamir Khan. Given that Kapoor is not as big a star and that this is Hirani's first attempt at making a biopic, the astronomical price could prove to be a risky affair.