Katrina Kaif cast in Prabhas's post-Baahubali project, Saaho

After riding high on the success of Baahubali which made him a household name, Prabhas has signed on a new project, Saaho, to be helmed by Telugu writer-director Sujeeth.

Joining him will be none other than Katrina Kaif, whom the makers zeroed in on after initiating talks with Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Amy Jackson reports Hindustan Times.

Saaho will be directed by Sujeeth and will be a multi-lingual action-packed thriller which will start shooting from the second or third week of June 2017. Made at a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore, the film is tipped to be a road thriller and a lot of the story unfolds on the move.

The makers are spending a whopping Rs 35 crore for a particular action sequence under the supervision of international stuntman Kenny Bates. Sabu Cyril of Baahubali fame is handling the production design while Madhie, who wowed audiences with his work in Ghazi Attack, will crank the camera. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio have been roped in to compose the music.

While Prabhas is currently holidaying in USA after Baahubali, Katrina is currently in Abu Dhabi for the shooting of her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Salman Khan and is a sequel to the 2012 film Ek The Tiger.

Katrina also has three other major films lined up: Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Anand L Rai and Thugs of Hindostan with Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from agencies)