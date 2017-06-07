Dangal's China success may have brought Aamir Khan a neat Rs 100 crore paycheque

Has Aamir Khan taken home a Rs 100 crore paycheck for Dangal, based on its china box office collections?

A new report in Forbes makes the claim that that is indeed the amount Khan has earned after Dangal's stupendous run in China, which at last tally, was nearing the Rs 1,100-crore mark.

Since it released in China on 5 May 2017, the Aamir Khan-starrer, directed by Nitish Tiwari, and also featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Waseem, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, has gone from strength to strength, quickly racking up collections that are higher than any other Indian film has seen thus far.

It's Rs 1,100 crore haul from China (where its run has been extended for another month) adds substantially to its previous approximately Rs 750 crore earnings in India and other territories to bring it very close to a total box office collection of Rs 1,900 crore.

Media watchers are now interested in seeing whether or not it touches the Rs 2,000 crore mark — a landmark for an Indian film.

Whether or not it manages to reach that landmark, its leading man has a record paycheque to his name.

Unlike other Bollywood superstars — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar — who charge a flat fee and a share of the profits from their movies, Aamir insists on being paid from the profits alone.

Recent reports have indicated that his profit share from Thugs of Hindostan will be as high as 75 percent — although this figure has not been confirmed by any official sources.

Before Dangal travelled to China, and a little after its successful run in Indian theatres post-release in December 2016, trade portal Bollywood Hungama had computed Aamir's earnings from the film to be around Rs 200 crore.

They arrived at this figure by deducting from its box office collections (India+other territories) the costs of making and promoting the film (approximately Rs 75+ crore), distribution costs for Disney (around Rs 35 crore), distributors' share (around Rs 249.68 crore), and about Rs 67 crore from various rights deals. So after recoveries of around Rs 316+ crore, the profit in January 2017 was estimated to be around Rs 241+ crore.

Meanwhile, the Forbes report has stated a similar amount (around Rs 200 crore) as Aamir's pre-China Dangal paycheque. However, it has based this number on Aamir getting a flat fee of Rs 35 crore and Rs 175 crore from the film's profits.

It further calculates that if Dangal’s licensors (Disney and UTV) have received the standard 25 percent revenue share from China, or $46 million, it would translate into a $15.3 million or Rs 100 crore payment for Aamir.

Based on these reports, it would seem that Aamir Khan's payment from Dangal is around Rs 300 crore — more than the total box office collections of all but 20 Indian films ever made.