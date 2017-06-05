Dangal box office collection now at Rs 1,848 crore, with China business adding $169 million to total

It's been exactly one month since Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, directed by Nitish Tiwari and co-starring Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Waseem, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, released in China.

And yet, its box office momentum — described by some trade experts as 'gravity defying' — shows no signs of slowing down.

As per the latest reports, Dangal's total box office collection now stands at Rs 1,848 crore — with much of that number being contributed by China.

On Sunday, 4 June, Dangal's China box office figures rose to $169 million, finally outpacing the collections of xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Kong: Skull Island. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the collections for Sunday alone amounted to around Rs 22 crore — the average opening a well-performing Hindi film can hope to get at the Indian box office.

Here are a few of the highlights of Dangal's China box office business:

While it was felt that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales would stymie Dangal's run, that hasn't proved to be the case. In fact, Pirates slumped in its second week, to cede to the newest Hollywood offering, the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman.

As of the 4 June 2017 weekend, the top ranked films at the Chinese box office were Wonder Woman (with $38 million in its opening weekend collection), followed by Pirates of the Caribbean and Dangal. The latter two are Disney films, making May 2017 a great month for the studio in China.

The trade is now estimating anything between a $180-200 million box office collection for Dangal in China after it was granted a month-long extension on Thursday, 1 June 2017.

Will its storied momentum sustain long enough to cross that benchmark?