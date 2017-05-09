Bank Chor trailer: Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi starrer is a goofy chor-police caper

At its very outset, the Bank Chor trailer makes clear just what kind of film it is not.

We see clips of John Abraham and Aamir Khan in their Dhoom avatars, before we shift to the 'villain' of this particular film — Riteish Desmukh, a God-fearing, Vaastu-loving thief with ambitions of doing away with all the booty from a bank.

In his enterprise, he is aided by two sidekicks (apart from all the divine intervention he regularly seeks of course).

The trio manages to hold up a bank, but with a bunch of hostages (including Baba Sehgal, playing himself) and a rather stubborn tijori holding them back, they find their hold-up lasting longer than they'd imagined.

And trouble comes calling in the form of a cop (played by Vivek Oberoi) who has no intention of letting the thiefs get by him with their loot.

The Vivek Oberoi-Riteish Deshmukh team has hitherto given us the crass humour (and we're putting that politely) of the Masti series. In Bank Chor, however, Deshmukh and his sidekicks are going a cleaner, goofier route, and the irreverent brand of comedy might be one audiences could actually enjoy.

Bank Chor is produced by Y-Films, a division of Yash Raj Films, and is directed by Bumpy (aka Nature Baba, of Roadies fame). It is slated to release on 16 June, after several delays. At one time, Kapil Sharma was expected to star in the film.