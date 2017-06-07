Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan to reunite for fourth time in Abhishek Varman’s Shiddat?

The Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt pairing seems to be a favourite with both film makers and fans, with the duo starring together in three films as a couple — Karan Johar's Student of the Year, and Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

They have now signed their fourth film together, which will be directed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman, reportsMumbai Mirror.

Titled Shiddat, the film is expected to roll by the end of 2018 and will be a romance-drama. Varman had been working on the script, which a source mentions is still "in a premature stage", for over a year when he approached Varun.

This new film will mark his second collaboration with Bhatt after 2 States, and reportedly Varman and she met with mentor Karan Johar to go over the script.

Speculation suggested that Aditya Roy Kapur or Arjun Kapoor, Varman's pick from 2 States, would play the third lead in Shiddat, which is yet to be finalised.

On Alia Bhatt's list of upcoming projects are Gully Boys and Dragon. The former is Zoya Akhtar's musical drama, where she will star opposite Ranveer Singh as his love interest. The film is centered on street rappers and the hip-hop culture in Mumbai's slums.

The latter is Ayan Mukherji's fantasy adventure where Bhatt will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Judwaa 2 where he plays a double role and romances Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez on screen.