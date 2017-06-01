Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Hindi version crosses 500 cr; how have other films compared?

As the force of Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic Dangal rages on at the Chinese box office and nears the Rs 1,000 crore mark, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues to make waves back home. Its Hindi version has become the first Indian film to hit the Rs 500 crore mark domestically.

#Baahubali2TheConclusion becomes da 1st Hindi movie to create a new club - The ₹ 500 Cr All-India Nett Club! 33 Days India Nett: ₹ 500.25 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2017

It was earlier reported that SS Rajamouli's war epic trumped Dangal and became the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. It soon shattered its way into the Rs 400 crore club and has now managed to pass the coveted, and yet untouched, Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion sets a new benchmark for Hindi cinema, it is certainly giving other film releases, that have released in the course of this past month, a tough time. James Erskine's sports docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams, that released next week, has held its own. The biopic of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has raked in Rs 35.75 crore, including in English, Hindi and Marathi.

#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.60 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 4.20 cr, Tue 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 35.75 cr [all languages]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2017

While it has clearly enjoyed its solo release status for a week, it faces stiff competition from the two releases from a couple of weeks ago - Saket Chaudhary's social satire Hindi Medium and Mohit Suri's romantic comedy Half Girlfriend.

While Half Girlfriend opened far better than Hindi Medium, it is gradually losing its money to Irrfan Khan's film owing to word of mouth. The Indian Express reports that while Half Girlfriend garnered Rs 6.12 crore during its second weekend whereas on the other hand, Hindi Medium earned Rs 12.14 crore at the box office during the same time period.

Overall, the collection of Hindi Medium stands at Rs 41.77 crore whereas the same for Half Girlfriend is Rs 57 crore approximately. This Friday, they will have more releases to compete with as five films hit the box office - three Hindi films and two Hollywood films.