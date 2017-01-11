Startup Zeta launches digital LTA solution for employees, Optima Card

Zeta, a Fintech startup offering smart employee benefits for tax saving under its Optima brand, today announced the launch of the first fully digital Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) solution. Known as the Optima LTA Card, this solution will help organisations manage employees’ leave travel allowance claims/ reimbursements digitally and enable employees to submit claims instantly, claims the firm.

Optima LTA Card is built on Zeta’s digital platform that is designed to process LTA claims the paperless way. Employees will be able to submit their travel claims digitally and thereby avoid extensive paperwork.

Optima LTA Card is compliant with all legal mandates set by the Income Tax Department. Zeta team at the back-end tracks the shortest distance between two destinations using a government-approved database and thereby enable accurate assessment.

Zeta Co-founder and CEO Bhavin Turakhia said, “As our country is moving to a digital era, the digitised LTA solution is a good alternative to the otherwise process-plagued tax benefit solutions and is easy to manage for organisations and for employees to avail.”