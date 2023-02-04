World Cancer Day is observed annually on 4 February. The day is a global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). Cancer is considered to be the second leading cause of death around the world. The day is meant to encourage the detection, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer as soon as possible. World Cancer Day aims to reduce multiple deaths that happen each year by raising awareness about the disease and pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against it. When it comes to the treatment, advances in medical science help us to save lives. While the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can help protect people against different types of cancer, there are also different types of treatment available, including radiotherapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. Hence, World Cancer Day is crucial to support cancer research across the world as this can help people overcome the disease.

Theme:

World Cancer Day is more than a single-day event. The campaign therefore is built to inspire change and mobilise action for long, even after the day itself. A multi-year campaign means an opportunity for more exposure and engagement. The overall theme for 2022-24 is ‘Close the Care Gap’.

For this year, the campaign will focus on ‘Uniting our voices and taking action’. It will continue to bring together like-minded people and celebrate real-world progress in its many forms and allow the momentum gained to fuel the fight for fairness. Rather than focusing just on spreading the word, the aim is to build stronger alliances and innovate new collaborations.

History:

World Cancer Day was founded at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000. The event was organised in Paris and was attended by different members of cancer organisations and prominent government leaders from all over the world. A document titled the ‘Charter of Paris Against Cancer,’ consisting of 10 articles, was signed. The document outlined a global commitment to improve the facilitation and quality of life of cancer patients. Advancement and increased investment in preventing, researching, and treating cancer was also highlighted. Article X of this charter was officially declared as World Cancer Day and was decided to be observed on 4 February.

Significance:

There are different types of cancer including oral, breast, cervical, lung, stomach and colorectal. World cancer day makes it important for people to provide the correct information and healthcare in time. The day aims to unite the international community in support of those who are affected by the disease and also calls for citizens to take action against it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.