Woman spends around Rs 53 lakh to become 'Human Barbie', says 'want more changes'

A 21-year-old Austrian model has been grabbing eyeballs worldwide for extreme cosmetic surgeries on her body in order to look like a 'human Barbie' doll. German-born Jessica, who now calls herself Jessy Bunny, has so far spent a total of £55,000, (roughly Rs 52.8 lakh) to change her appearance.

Jessy Bunny lately revealed that her family has broken all ties with her after her various cosmetic surgeries. In a recent conversation with an Austrian daily, the social media star opened up stating that her family has stopped talking to her after she spent a huge amount of money on getting bigger breasts, buttocks, and lips.

“They are blocking my calls. This is so sad as I’d love to be in touch, especially with my brother and my grandfather. I keep on texting but get no replies whatsoever,” The Sun quoted her as saying.

When she was 18-year-old, Jessy started transforming her body and since then had three breast enhancement surgeries. She has further shared her body measurements in her bio on Instagram. The 21-year-old describes herself as a fashion model with a cup size of “2000 cc (cubic centimetres) and growing”.

Jessy has also done cosmetic surgery to make her buttock and lips look bigger. She has frequently been sharing many transformation pictures on her Instagram page.

“2018 vs 2021. Cannot wait for the future,” read one of her posts.

In another post, Jessy Bunny showed her complete transformation from 2018 to 2022.

Despite undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries, Jessy has no plans to stop and wishes to have more changes to her body. While speaking to the Austrian daily, she said that ‘having the biggest silicone breasts in Austria just isn’t enough for me’. She aspires to have the most voluminous lips in the whole country.

Before the surgeries, Jessy had short dark hair and many piercings on her body. She also did not feel like her true self, the model claimed.

Later, she saved the money that her parents gave her to get her driving lessons and got her first breast transplant done. Following the surgeries, Jessy Bunny said she feels more confident than before.