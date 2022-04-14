'Will deploy nuclear weapons near your borders': Russia warns Finland, Sweden against joining NATO
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram that if the two countries joined, this would more than double Russia's land border with NATO members
Moscow: Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic States and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO.
Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, this would more than double Russia's land border with NATO members.
"Naturally, we will have to reinforce these borders," he said.
"In this case, it would not be possible to talk any more about the Baltic non-nuclear status. The balance has to be restored," he said, indicating that Russia would be entitled to deploy nuclear weapons in the region.
The former president said Russia would "seriously reinforce its group of ground forces and air defences and deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the comments by journalists, said that "this has been talked about many times" and President Vladimir Putin has issued an order on "reinforcing our western flank" due to NATO's growing military potential.
Asked if this reinforcement would include nuclear weapons, Peskov said: "I can't say... There will be a whole list of measures, necessary steps. This will be covered at a separate meeting by the president."
Moscow's military actions in Ukraine have sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both Finland and Sweden over long-held policies of military non-alignment.
Finland said this week it will decide whether to apply for NATO membership within weeks and Sweden is also discussing membership.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to visit Kyiv 'this week' as the bloc mulls sanctions on Russian coal, shipping
The announcement comes a day after von der Leyen said the EU was 'ready to reinforce this effort' by sending investigation teams to Ukraine to probe alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops
'Want to promote peace talks': Chinese foreign minister tells Ukrainian counterpart in first talks in a month
China has repeatedly refused to condemn its longtime ally Russia and has echoed Moscow's talking points in blaming American meddling and NATO expansion for setting the stage for a conflict
'Deeply disturbing': India condemns civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha at UNSC, backs call for independent probe
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said India continues to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities