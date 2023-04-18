TruthGPT: What exactly does Elon Musk plan to do with his AI bot that is supposed to rival ChatGPT

Elon Musk, the billionaire, said on Monday that he will build an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called “TruthGPT” to compete with Microsoft and Google’s products.

He accused Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the company behind chatbot phenomenon ChatGPT, of “training the AI to lie,” and said that OpenAI has now evolved into a “closed source,” “for-profit” outfit “closely allied with Microsoft.”

He also accused Google co-founder Larry Page of not taking AI safety seriously.

TruthGPT: The AI Chatbot that will show the candle to ChatGPT?

“I’m going to start something I call ‘TruthGPT,’ or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk stated in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel on Monday.

He stated that TruthGPT “might be the best path to safety” since it is “unlikely to annihilate humans.”

Also read: Elon Musk was ‘furious’ with ChatGPT’s popularity at debut after he pulled his investment and left OpenAI

“It’s just that it’s starting late.” But I’ll attempt to come up with a third solution,” Musk stated.

According to sources familiar with the subject, Musk has been recruiting AI experts from Alphabet Inc’s Google in order to build a rival to OpenAI.

AI’s dangers not being taken seriously, claims Musk

According to a state document, Musk created a company called X.AI Corp in Nevada last month. Musk was designated as the only director, with Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, serving as secretary.

The move comes despite Musk and a group of artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders calling for a six-month moratorium on constructing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s recently debuted GPT-4, citing possible societal hazards.

During the discussion with Carlson, Musk again restated his worries about AI, claiming that “AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production,” according to the excerpts.

“It has the potential to destroy civilisations,” he added.

Also read: Elon Musk and AI experts call for pause in development of AI systems that outperform GPT-4

For example, he stated that a very intelligent AI can write extremely effectively and perhaps sway public opinion. He tweeted over the weekend that he met with former US President Barack Obama and advised him that Washington needs to “encourage AI regulation” while he was president.

Musk’s long tryst with AI

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but he left the company’s board of directors in 2018. In 2019, he stated that he was leaving OpenAI to work on Tesla and SpaceX.

He also stated on Twitter at the time that “Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what the OpenAI team wanted to do.”

Also read: Twitter is working on a secret AI project, despite Elon Musk calling for a halt on all AI projects

Musk told Fox News that he recently valued Twitter at “less than half” of the acquisition price.

Microsoft Corp announced a new multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI in January, increasing competition with competitor Google and fueling the battle for AI funding in Silicon Valley.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.