Twitter is working on a secret AI project, despite Elon Musk calling for a halt on all AI projects

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk and a bunch of tech moguls and humanitarian experts signed an open letter, calling for the ban on the development of all AI beyond GPT-4. Musk and people who have a similar perspective on AI believe that unless we regulate AI, the technology will spell the end of humanity.

While on one side Elon Musk is busy calling for all work on AI to be halted for at least 6 months in a gentleman’s agreement, Musk is also actively hiring a team to take down ChatGPT and compete against OpenAI.

Now, Musk is having a team of engineers work on a secret AI project for Twitter.

Investing heavily in AI

According to former Twitter staff who spoke to the Insider, Twitter is working on an AI bot much like ChatGPT that will write out Tweets and news content.

Musk and OpenAI have a long, coloured and contentious history. Musk, as per reports wasn’t happy with ChatGPT’s popularity when the chatbot was made public. He has also used some of the choicest words for Sam Altman and OpenAI for their dealings with Microsoft. As per a report by The Information, Musk’s goal is to create a better, more accurate and faster text generative AI that is trustworthy and reliable.

Not only is Musk staffing Twitter with some of the brightest minds who work on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Musk is also investing heavily in Twitter’s own supercomputers. Musk, as per resources has bought over 10,000 Neural-Processing enabled GPUs for the team working on Twitter.

More than the CPUs, in AI and ML applications, it is the GPU that matters. Normally, GPUs are used to aide the processing and rendering of graphics in animations and games. In AI and ML applications, GPUs become vital when engineers try to develop and train large language models.

Musk’s own LLM

Musk’s acquisition of these many GPUs clearly indicate that he is having his team work on LLMs in some way or the other.

As per the ex-staffer who was speaking to Insider for this story, Musk spent over $10,000 on each of these GPUs. That means he has already spent tens of millions on his personal AI project so far. On top of that, he must have spent another millions to power and drive those GPUs.

Why does Musk want an AI?

So far, it is not clear how Musk plans to implement AI and Twitter, but speculations suggest that it will have something to do with search or advertising on Twitter.

Twitter contains huge amounts of data that could train an LLM, and Mr Musk tweeted that he prevented OpenAI from using it to train ChatGPT in December. Big tech companies like Google, Meta and Microsoft have spent years working on AI systems – previously known as machine learning or big data – to help with translations, search and targeted advertising.

