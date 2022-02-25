Watch: Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers; netizens laud her bravery
When the woman realised that the troops were Russians, she confronted them and called them 'occupiers'
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its second day, several images and videos about the plight of Ukrainians are going viral. However, one clip about a woman’s interaction with Russian soldiers is being praised by social media users. Several people have commended the woman for confronting Russian troops and demanding to know what they were doing in her country.
In the short video, the woman asks the heavily armed troops what their purpose in the city was. The soldiers stated that they were conducting military exercises in the area and asked the lady to move away from the spot, according to media reports.
When she realised that the troops were Russians, the woman confronted them and called them “occupiers” and “fascists”. She also cursed the soldiers and asked them to put some sunflower seeds in their pockets “so at least sunflowers will grow” after they die on Ukrainian soil. Sunflowers are the national flowers of Ukraine.
Watch the video here:
Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB
— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022
The clip was shot by passer-byes in the city of Henychesk. The video has been viewed over 4.2 million times since it was first posted on 24 February. Several internet users hailed the woman’s bravery in standing her ground against the heavily-armed troops.
That is one badass woman right there. “Let me place sunflower seeds in your pocket, so when you die on my land, flowers will grow”.
— A Concerned Citizen of the US of A (@thoang1971) February 24, 2022
Others wrote that the moment needs to be memorialised.
I need this memorialized somehow. This is poetry. — Yvette d’Entremont (@TheSciBabe) February 25, 2022
Many people posted appreciative messages about the woman’s bravery and said they could never be as courageous as her.
I could never be that brave
— Caridwyn (@teresa_bybee) February 24, 2022
Some even shared a full transcript of the conversation.
The full transcript is incredible. https://t.co/9zInraoJnI pic.twitter.com/ra9ZkjRExl
— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) February 25, 2022
This is not the only viral video related to Ukraine doing the rounds on social media recently. A clip of a Ukrainian man tearfully saying goodbye to his daughter before he stays back to fight the invading Russian troops has also gone viral.
The situation in Ukraine continues to be grim, with several residents in the capital Kyiv taking shelter in the city’s underground metro system as the Russian attack continues. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow is ready for talks if the Ukrainian military stops fighting.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Man hugs daughter In safe zone, stays back to fight as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues
The 43-second video shows a man tearfully bidding goodbye to his family at a safe zone for civilians
'No plans to send troops to Ukraine,' says NATO as it activates defence plans
NATO chief says that the military alliance will defend its members. Ukraine's NATO membership bid is at the heart of the present conflict, with Russia opposing the move
Ukraine: Traffic jams, long queues at gas stations and rush at bus stops as Russian advance continues
Thousands of anxious residents were spotted trying to leave Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, as the country faces a Russian invasion