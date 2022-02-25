Watch: Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers; netizens laud her bravery

When the woman realised that the troops were Russians, she confronted them and called them 'occupiers'

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its second day, several images and videos about the plight of Ukrainians are going viral. However, one clip about a woman’s interaction with Russian soldiers is being praised by social media users. Several people have commended the woman for confronting Russian troops and demanding to know what they were doing in her country.

In the short video, the woman asks the heavily armed troops what their purpose in the city was. The soldiers stated that they were conducting military exercises in the area and asked the lady to move away from the spot, according to media reports.

When she realised that the troops were Russians, the woman confronted them and called them “occupiers” and “fascists”. She also cursed the soldiers and asked them to put some sunflower seeds in their pockets “so at least sunflowers will grow” after they die on Ukrainian soil. Sunflowers are the national flowers of Ukraine.

Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022

The clip was shot by passer-byes in the city of Henychesk. The video has been viewed over 4.2 million times since it was first posted on 24 February. Several internet users hailed the woman’s bravery in standing her ground against the heavily-armed troops.

That is one badass woman right there. “Let me place sunflower seeds in your pocket, so when you die on my land, flowers will grow”. — A Concerned Citizen of the US of A (@thoang1971) February 24, 2022

Others wrote that the moment needs to be memorialised.

I need this memorialized somehow. This is poetry. — Yvette d’Entremont (@TheSciBabe) February 25, 2022

Many people posted appreciative messages about the woman’s bravery and said they could never be as courageous as her.

I could never be that brave — Caridwyn (@teresa_bybee) February 24, 2022

This is not the only viral video related to Ukraine doing the rounds on social media recently. A clip of a Ukrainian man tearfully saying goodbye to his daughter before he stays back to fight the invading Russian troops has also gone viral.

The situation in Ukraine continues to be grim, with several residents in the capital Kyiv taking shelter in the city’s underground metro system as the Russian attack continues. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow is ready for talks if the Ukrainian military stops fighting.

