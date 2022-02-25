Watch: Man hugs daughter In safe zone, stays back to fight as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues

The 43-second video shows a man tearfully bidding goodbye to his family at a safe zone for civilians

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues on its second day, harrowing images of Ukrainian citizens fleeing their homes or staying back to fight for their country have been doing the rounds on social media. One such video that has gone viral recently features a father bidding goodbye to his young daughter as he stays behind to take up arms for his country.

The 43-second video shows a man tearfully bidding goodbye to his family at a safe zone for civilians. The man hugs his daughter and other family members tightly before helping them board a bus that would take them to a bomb shelter. The video was shared by independent media outlet New News EU on their Twitter account yesterday, 24 February.

“A father who sent his family to a safe zone bid farewell to his little girl and stayed behind to fight” was the caption of the video.

The location of the clip has not been mentioned in the video. However, according to a report by NDTV, Russian bombardments have been heard in several cities, including the capital Kyiv.

The video has been viewed over 1.7 million times since it was first shared. It has also received over 46,000 likes and 12,000 retweets. Several social media users were left emotional by the video.

Some people commented that few could understand the pain and trauma people in a warzone experience.

Others praised the Ukrainian man for staying back to defend his country.

Many prayed for the man’s safety and hoped that he would be able to return to his family soon.

According to reports, Russian and Ukrainian troops are currently fighting outside Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow’s forces of targeting civilian areas. He has also praised his countrymen for doing everything possible to resist the invasion.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would send troops into the pro-Western nation. The attack is seen as the biggest conflict in Europe since the Second World War and has the potential to turn into a global battle.

