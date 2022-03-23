Watch: Ukrainian pianist plays Hans Zimmer's 'Time' amid air raid warnings in Lyiv; leaves users in tears

In between all the violence and uncertainty prevailing among the people of the country, many videos have comforted and provided hope not just to them, but to all those who stand in solidarity with the Ukrainians.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, an atmosphere of total chaos has prevailed over Ukraine. In between all the violence and uncertainty prevailing among the people of the country, many videos have comforted and provided hope not just to them, but to all those who stand in solidarity with the Ukrainians.

Recently, one such heartwarming video surfaced on the internet, bringing solace to many users. The viral clip shows a young artist playing the piano while air raid sirens blare outside Lviv Railway Station.

Photojournalist John Stanmeyer captured the heartwarming moment on camera, which showed the Ukrainian pianist playing louder in response to an air raid warning. In the viral video, the pianist, identified as Alex, refuses to flee after the warning and continues to play Hans Zimmer's Time.

The tune played by Alex, which is part of Zimmer's original score from Christopher Nolan's film Inception, displays a "simple, overwhelming one-minute passion against fear, against war", according to the caption of the video shared by Stanmeyer. The pianist also shared video on his own social media handles.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 54,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes so far. One user praised the video and left the following comment: "Such courage and determination. I cannot begin to comprehend all the emotions in that moment." The user also added that this clip has touched the hearts of several people all over the globe.

Another user tagged Hans Zimmer and commented, "best performance of your work I’ve ever heard! Bravo." Many users also commended the pianist for his courage.

This is not the only musical performance from Ukraine that has gone viral in recent weeks. Some days ago, the clip of a Ukrainian girl playing the violin inside a bomb shelter left many social media users teary-eyed.

In another viral video, a Ukrainian military band played Bob McFerrin's Don't Worry, Be Happy in front of sandbag barricades near Odessa's famous Opera and Ballet Theatre.

