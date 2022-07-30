Watch: This clip about one day in life of panda caretaker will leave you in splits

The 44-second video shows a panda holding on to its caretaker while he moves around. The animal then tries to climb on to the keeper’s back. The footage then cuts to four pandas following the caretaker around and tussling with him. The animals seem determined to stop the man from doing his work

Many of us love to watch videos of pandas on social media. These gentle giants have often left internet users amused with their behaviour. But have you ever wondered what the caretakers of these cute and cuddly animals experience? Well, this clip doing the rounds on the internet may give you some clues.

A video that shows some pandas playfully tussling with their caretaker has left internet users in splits. Shared by @Andrew_elmowaf on 28 July, the hilarious clip has already received over 1.4 million views.

The 44-second video shows a panda holding on to its caretaker while he moves around. The animal then tries to climb on to the keeper’s back. The footage then cuts to four pandas following the caretaker around and tussling with him. The animals seem determined to stop the man from doing his work. The video was shared with the caption, “A day in the life of a panda caretaker”.

The video has left viewers laughing out loud. Many humourously asked how pandas have managed to survive for this long.

Not sure how pandas have made it to this point in history. They as a species seem to have all the same survival instincts of a suburban toddler whose parents have told him that playing in the streets, talking to strangers, and falling out of trees is ok if that’s what they choose — Wollem (@jcely1) July 30, 2022

Others said they wanted the caretaker’s job.

I want this job, wouldn’t even want paying looks so much fun — Mark Smith (@MarkSmi60247475) July 30, 2022

Some people wrote that the zoo authorities could have sent in another caretaker as a distraction.

seems like they could send a second person in to distract them for 20 minutes .. lol .. would speed up the job — Joel BunchONumbers (@Joelgri76190429) July 29, 2022

A few users even compared pandas to toddlers.

Looks strangely familiar - like parents with toddlers — Smitty’s girl always♥️ (@smitty2023) July 29, 2022

This is not the only video with pandas that has left users asking if they can apply for a job to take care of these adorable animals. People have always been left grinning at the clumsy, playful and lazy behaviour of these creatures. Some weeks ago, the video of a ‘panda cuddler’ had gone viral. The short clip featured a group of people sitting with a panda on each of their laps and cuddling the bear to sleep. Viewers were left with a smile on their face, with many of them claiming this was the best job ever.

