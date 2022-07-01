This video shows why being a 'panda cuddler' may be the best job ever

This is not the only video of pandas that has gone viral in recent times. The antics of these cute and cuddly animals have often caught the attention of internet users. People love pandas for their clumsy, playful and lazy behaviour

Did you know that there’s an actual job that involves cuddling pandas and taking care of them all day? Yes, it’s true. Panda preservation facilities actually employ people for hugging and playing with these adorable animals for hours.

If you’re wondering what this job entails, well, this video is for you. This short clip shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter is sure to leave you with a smile.

Captioned "Who wants this job?" the video shows a group of people, each sitting with a baby panda on their lap. The video shows them cuddling the pandas and trying to put the adorable animals to sleep.

Watch:

The clip has garnered over 10.8 million views and hundreds of heart-warming comments. "That ain't no job. I'll do it for free," commented a user. Another wrote, "2014, I heard of a 'panda hugger' job. I looked into it. But moving to China seemed a bit much. Would have been nice if it was closer to home."

Some even compared the pandas to human toddlers and wrote how both could not remain still for even a minute.

One video in May showed a grumpy little panda refusing to wake up for a snack. A zookeeper tried to wake it up by poking it with a carrot. The clip showed the furry animal snatching its snack from the zookeeper and munching it while lying on a platform.

Another video shared by Buitengebieden showed a panda rolling around its enclosure. Captioned “Wondering how they can survive in the wild...” the clip left viewers in splits at the panda's playful behaviour.

What are your thoughts on this video?

