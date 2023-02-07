New York: Days after a clip went viral where Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Jordon Trishton Walker revealed that the pharma giant is working on “mutating” Covid-19 strains for the development of new vaccines, a new video claims that the US-based multinational company’s jab against coronavirus affects menstrual cycles.

Walker, who had unwittingly let slip the earlier revelation has now once again, landed himself in the eye of the storm, after he was caught on camera admitting that something irregular was happening to women’s periods after getting the company’s vaccine.

Covid shot affect’s women’s health

Speaking to an undercover reporter from the right-wing activist group Project Veritas, he said, “The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that… It has to be affecting something hormonal.”

“I hope we don’t find that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and causes it. I mean it has to impact something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles. So somehow the vaccine must be interacting with the HPG (Hypothalamus, Pituitary and Gonads) axis to be causing problems with the menstrual cycles,” Walker was further heard saying in the viral video.

When asked whether the Pfizer vaccines to combat COVID are affecting women’s fertility, Walker said the vaccine can control the cycle and that it must somehow be impacting women’s hormones.

“The signalling starts in the brain but the vaccine does not cross the blood-brain barrier,” he revealed.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women’s Reproductive Heath After COVID-19 Vaccinations “There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that…It has to be affecting something hormonal…”#Pfertility pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023

Notably, this is the second video Project Veritas has released from their sting operation targeting Walker.

During the conversation, Walker also admitted that if people were to find out that there was something wrong with the vaccine, they would criticise the overwhelming push the jab received, revealing that there was a lot of pressure, including societal, government and job, in pushing it out.

He also revealed that if something went bad then the scandal would be enormous, but stated that he does not think the pharmaceutical company could be held liable.

Previous research confirmed Covid vaccines impact menstrual cycles

However, the association between Covid vaccine and irregularities in menstrual cycles is not a new observation.

According to a report in Daily Mail, an early 2022 study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University came to the conclusion that women who received the vaccine have a menstrual cycle a day longer than usual, on average.

However, experts have not warned of any long-term harm from the changes.

Similarly, a September 2022 study funded by the NIH came to likewise conclusions and found women who received the vaccine had their menstrual cycle extended by less than a day after receiving the first vaccine and for around half a day after the second jab.

Jordon's earlier claims

In a video that had gone viral last month, Jordon had spoken about the controversial practice called ‘gain of function’, which actually is an act of modifying viruses to imbue them with new qualities and capabilities.

Jordon, who believed he was on a date, was actually talking to one of Project Veritas' undercover journalists.

Following the revelation, Pfizer admitted it "engineered" treatment resistant Covid-19 variant to test its antiviral medicine. In a statement, the company said it has not conducted “gain of function or directed evolution research,” referring to the practice to enhance the ability of a virus to infect humans and the method of selecting “desirable” traits of a virus to reproduce, respectively.

The drug maker had also said that the work was carried out in a secured laboratory.

