WATCH: Nurses risk their lives to save newborn babies as earthquake shakes Turkey hospital
The nurses can be seen holding the baby incubators firmly, preventing them from tripping over as everything was moving apart due to vigorous movement of the hospital building
Ankara: The death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed 35,000. Rescue operations are underway with little hope of many survivals. Amid this, a new video from a hospital in Turkey’s Gaziantep area is going viral on social media that shows nurses running towards a number of incubators placed inside the neo-natal unit to protect the babies instead of rushing out of the building when the tremors were felt.
Real heroes of Turkey
The video shared by Turkish politician show a footage captured on the CCTV camera of the hospital showing the nurses – identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazwl Caliskan – entering the intensive care unit (ICU) as soon as the neighbourhood started to shake with the tremors of quake.
The nurses can be seen holding the baby incubators firmly, preventing them from tripping over as everything was moving apart due to vigorous movement of the hospital building.
For the unversed, Gaziantep is among the worst affected places in Turkey.
Sağlıkçılarımız şahane insanlar👏#GaziantepBüyükşehir İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanemiz yenidoğan yoğun bakım ünitesinde, 7.7’lik #deprem esnasında minik bebekleri korumak için Hemşire Devlet Nizam ve Gazel Çalışkan tarafından gösterilen gayreti anlatacak kelime var mı?
🌹🌼💐👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iAtItDlOwb
— Fatma Şahin (@FatmaSahin) February 11, 2023
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Several heart-wrenching and touching stories have been coming to fore since 7.8 magnitude temblor struck on 6 February.
A week after the calamity, the death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed above 35,000 today, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.
Also Read: ‘Save me, I will be your servant’: Under rubble for 17 hrs, 7-yr-old Syrian girl saves brother - WATCH
Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.
