‘Save me, I will be your servant’: Under rubble for 17 hrs, 7-yr-old Syrian girl saves brother - WATCH

Ankara: “Pull me out and I will do whatever you want. I will be your servant,” cried out a seven-year-old girl wriggling under rubble, as she shielded her brother’s head in Syria.

The country was hit alongside Turkey by a 7.8 magnitude temblor on Monday.

Heart-wrenching images and videos are surfacing from earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria where death toll surpasses 9,500. Rescue teams battle biting cold and race against time to save those trapped under the debris.

‘Will do whatever you want’

The video shows the girl protecting her sibling’s head under the rubble for around 17 hours with her hand. When the rescue team found the siblings, she smiled at them.

Sharing the clip, a user on Twitter wrote what the girl was saying in her local language. “Pull me out and I will do whatever you want. I will be your servant,” the girl allegedly said.

Pray for Turkey and Syria

People have been sharing heart breaking videos and images from Turkey and Syria and have been urging to pray for those who have been devastated by 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

A photograph of the girl shielding her little brother’s head while remained stuck under rubble has been shared UN representative Mohamad Safa.

Posting the picture, Safa wrote: "The 7-year-old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely."

"I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity..." Safa added.

The picture left netizens emotional with several praising the girl for her compassionate gesture in distress.

“Miracles happen. What a great big sister. Lovingly protective under such stressful circumstances. Hope for all those still trapped. Respect for all the rescuers working tirelessly,” a user wrote.

"She did what any big sister would do… she loves her little brother. My heart aches for the people of Syria and Turkey," wrote another user.

"Oh bless her - children's love and resilience makes me weep," commented another user.

"So proud of that little girl! I wish it hadn't happened, but I'm glad they were together so they weren't terrified alone, a user commented

Turkey earthquake update

As per the latest official data, the disaster claimed 6,957 lives in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the death toll to 9,504. Experts fear that the number could double as rescue operation continues.

For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Turkey and Syria, an impromptu army of rescuers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still entombed among ruins in several cities either side of the border.

Videos from Turkey and Syria are heartrending with one showing a newborn plucked alive from the rubble and a broken father clutching his dead daughter's hand.

The World Health Organization, or WHO, has warned that up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake and urged nations to rush help to the disaster zone.

With inputs from agencies

