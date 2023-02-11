They survived Turkey, Syria earthquake. Now they battle the biting cold
Survivors in Turkey and Syria, who were left homeless by the powerful temblors, are now facing freezing temperatures. Many have been forced to sleep in government shelters or outdoors amid rain and snowfall in some regions
The powerful earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria this week have left thousands dead, flattened neighbourhoods, and displaced hundreds of thousands, rendering them homeless in the freezing temperatures. Reuters
The temblors of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes have killed more than 24,000 in Turkey and Syria. Tents have been set up in southeastern Turkey to accommodate the quake survivors that are left without shelters. Many are still trapped under the rubble as search rescue operations continue. AP
Mercury continues to remain below freezing, with harsh weather conditions hampering rescue work in the region. A former journalist involved in rescue work in Turkey’s Malatya city told AP that he believes some of the victims froze to death as the temperature dipped to minus 6 degrees Celsius earlier in the week. Reuters
More than two dozen countries, including India, have sent search and rescue teams to Turkey and some have sent aid to Syria. The dramatic visuals of the rescues of those trapped in the debris have brought some hope amid the despair. AFP
Many quake survivors have taken refuge at a sports stadium in the coastal city of Syria’s Latakia. In Aleppo city, 30,000 people have sought shelter in mosques and schools, as per the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Syria. AP
In Aleppo, as many as 70,000 are on the streets without shelter, as per the UN estimate. The intergovernmental organisation also said that around 10.9 million people have been affected in territories held by the government and the opposition in Syria. AFP
The survivors left homeless by the powerful quakes are in need of warm clothes, firewood and food to combat the biting cold. While the Turkish government has distributed hot meals and blankets, as well as set up tents, many are still not getting the aid. AFP
The World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged that the brutal cold is making the disaster worse, with many survivors out in the open. As per Turkey’s vice president, Fuat Oktay, over one million people are in temporary shelters. AFP
Many people who lost their homes in this week’s quakes have been forced to sleep in their cars, in government shelters or outdoors amid rain and snowfall in some areas. The quake has deepened the crisis in war-ravaged Syria. AP
Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is vying for re-election in May, has admitted “shortcomings” in his country’s response to the earthquake. He has also promised not to leave “any of our citizens uncared for”. AP